Ralph Lauren Q4 profits drop

The company reported a Q4 net loss on Wednesday. Revenues dropped by 15.4 percent from the same period last year.

For Q4, the company's net loss was 249 million dollars, slipped from 32 million dollars last year. Revenues decreased to 1,274 million dollars. The profit margin of the company decreased to -20 percent compared to 2 percent a year ago.

Polo Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is an American fashion company, producing and distributing mid-range to luxury products in apparel, home, accessories and fragrances. It is publicly traded in New York.

