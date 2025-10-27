Recover joins the T2T Alliance, the textile recyclers' lobby

Spanish company Recover has just announced it has officially joined the T2T Alliance. This association of recycling companies includes other leading and pioneering textile recycling firms such as Circ, Circulose, RE&UP, Syre and Samsara Eco. The alliance seeks to promote policies across the European Union to accelerate circularity within the textile industry.

Launched last March 2025 with Circ, Circulose, RE&UP and Syre as founding companies, the T2T Alliance now welcomes Recover as a new member. The coalition's objectives are to give a voice to this sub-sector of the textile industry. It also aims to ensure that textile-to-textile (T2T) recycling companies are recognised and supported within the European Union's political framework. To this end, the association is advised by the specialised consultancy 2B Policy. It is also advancing its goal of becoming a key platform for promotion, collaboration and joint action to ensure the expertise of textile recyclers is considered when drafting European textile legislation.

Recover's textile recycling plant. Credits: Recover.

“Joining the T2T Alliance is an important step in advancing our mission to make circular fashion a reality on a large scale,” said Anders Sjöblom, chief executive officer of Recover, in a statement shared by the company's management. In the current context, “collaboration is essential to drive true textile recycling,” he added, “and by joining forces with other industry leaders through the Alliance, we can help define the policies and standards needed to accelerate circularity throughout the textile value chain.”

Traceability as a key objective

To achieve the common goal of advancing towards greater circularity within the industry, Recover will contribute its expertise in the mechanised recycling of cotton textile waste and the large-scale production of recycled fibres to the recyclers' alliance. The company currently has recycling centres for these processes in Spain, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam and El Salvador. This has provided it with an expertise that it will now put at the service of the business association's common objectives. Specifically, Recover will contribute to the new traceability challenges that will be imposed by European initiatives such as the new Digital Product Passport (DPP).

Recycled fibres from Recover. Credits: Recover.

“Recover's entry into the T2T Alliance comes at a crucial time, as several legislative initiatives are set to transform the European fashion landscape. These include the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR); the Circular Economy Act; the revised Waste Framework Directive, which introduces mandatory Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for textiles; and the implementation of Digital Product Passports (DPP) to improve transparency and traceability,” the textile company stated. In this context, “the traceability of recycled materials will be a key objective for Recover within the Alliance. As brands and consumers become more aware of misleading claims about recycled content, establishing a truly transparent and traceable textile supply chain has never been more crucial. Strengthening traceability will enable true textile circularity. It will also help prevent counterfeiting and curb exaggerated claims about recycled content, ensuring that sustainability claims remain credible and verifiable.”

“At Recover, we are joining the T2T Alliance because it is essential that policymakers listen to the voice of textile recyclers when drafting the regulations that will drive circularity and competitiveness in our industry,” said Ana Rodes, director of sustainability at Recover. “By supporting and contributing to the Alliance, we can help ensure that our sector has the visibility it needs among policymakers and key stakeholders.”

Influencing to advance the drive for circularity

The textile company states clearly that the recyclers' alliance's main objective is to make textile circularity a key pillar of EU policy by decisively driving and influencing its development. For this purpose, they will promote changes to support a sustainable textile industry. They will also inform policymakers of the real impact that sustainability legislation can have on both natural and economic ecosystems. On this issue, they criticise how, “despite the essential role of textile-to-textile recyclers in formulating effective policies, their perspective has been underrepresented in debates” on sectoral policies.

Recover's textile recycling plant. Credits: Recover.

To rectify this situation, it is noted that the Alliance will work to promote the perspectives of textile-to-textile recyclers within EU legislation; eliminate the obstacles that hinder the growth and scalability of the T2T industry; support minimum legal requirements for T2T recycled fibre content in new textile products under the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR); and promote “a closed-loop textile recycling approach, which includes post-industrial, pre-consumer and post-consumer waste streams”.

In summary Recover joins the T2T Alliance, a coalition of textile-to-textile recycling companies seeking to influence European Union policies.

The T2T Alliance aims to give a voice to the textile recycling sub-sector and ensure that recycling companies are recognised and supported within the EU political framework, as well as to accelerate circularity in the textile industry.

Recover will contribute its experience in the mechanised recycling of textile waste and the large-scale production of recycled fibres to the alliance, helping to address the traceability challenges posed by European initiatives such as the Digital Product Passport.