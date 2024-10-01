Responsible Textile Recovery Act passes in California

A new piece of “groundbreaking” legislation has passed in California, establishing what is said to be the US’ first Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) textile recycling programme. The Responsible Textile Recovery Act of 2024 (Senate Bill 707) involves the creation of a framework for producers and other members of the value chain to “take responsibility for the entire lifecycle of their products and textiles”.

According to the bill’s backer, senator Josh Newman, it intends to reduce the amount of textiles sent to landfills while supporting the development of upcycling and recycling in California. In a press statement, Newman said: “The framework created by SB 707 will create new opportunities for every Californian to participate in a more sustainable future. By 2030, convenient drop-off locations for used textiles across the state will provide everyone with a free and simple way to be part of the solution. California is again at the forefront of innovation, proving we can lead the way in creating a circular and sustainable textile economy that benefits everyone.”

SB 707 was passed following “extensive” stakeholder engagement, resulting in “dozens of improvements as the result of hundreds of hours of stakeholder meetings”. Among the firms that have expressed support for the act are Goodwill, Ikea, Reformation and Everlane.

An ‘important milestone in holding the fashion industry accountable’

Its implementation was also applauded by Rachel Kibbe, the CEO of American Circular Textiles (ACT) and Circular Services Group, who said the bill was an “important milestone in holding the fashion industry accountable for its waste”. Kibbe noted ACT had helped shape certain improvements for the bill, including funding for circular initiatives, expanding the definition of recycling technologies and supporting private and nonprofit participation in circular practices.

In a statement to FashionUnited, Kibbe continued: “However, SB 707 also underscores the urgent need for a federal waste policy. Without one, we risk a patchwork of state-level bills that can create fragmented and inconsistent regulations across the country. We face the potentials of sustainability teams turning focus and resources to compliance, over innovation and true progress. A unified federal approach would streamline the system, prevent disjointed efforts, and better enable businesses to comply across state lines.

“For these policies to truly succeed, the fashion industry must now partner with industry groups who have been on the frontlines advocating well drafted policy that works for businesses and the environment. The industry can no longer rely on voluntary commitments – accountability is now law. Defensive advocacy is the most costly. By working with organisations like ACT, businesses can better navigate this transition, share best practices, and collaborate on the innovations that will define a circular economy. SB 707 is a signal that the future is here, and it’s time for real partnership between industry and industry groups to make it a reality.”