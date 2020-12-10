Retailers affected by the pandemic protected from eviction until March 2021

Retailers struggling to pay their rents and leases will be protected from eviction until end of March 2021. A government review of commercial landlord and tenant legislation will also be launched. The announcement comes as part of the 280 billion pound government support for businesses during the pandemic

The extension to protections from the threat of eviction will give landlords and tenants three months to come to an agreement on unpaid rent. The government is clear that where businesses can pay any or all of their rent, they should do so.

The move will support businesses worst affected by the pandemic, including boutiques and retail chains, helping them to rebuild over the winter period. The review will consider how to enable better collaboration between commercial landlords and tenants and also how to improve the leasing process to ensure the UK high streets and town centres thrive post pandemic and beyond.

Secretary of State for Housing Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said: I am extending protections from the threat of eviction for businesses unable to pay their rent until March 2021, taking the length of these measures to one year. This will help them recover from the impact of the pandemic and plan for the future.

This support is for the businesses struggling the most during the pandemic, such as those in hospitality – however, those that are able to pay their rent should do so.

We are witnessing a profound adjustment in commercial property. It is critical that landlords and tenants across the country use the coming months to reach agreements on rent wherever possible and enable viable businesses to continue to operate.