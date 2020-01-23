Richemont reported income results for Q3

Overall turnover at Richemont increased in Q3. Richemont reported overall turnover of 4,156 compared to 3,915 in the same period last year.

Richemont is a Switzerland-based luxury goods holding company. Through its various subsidiaries, Richemont designs, manufactures, distributes and sells premium products. Richemont is a publicly traded company, listed on both the SIX Swiss Exchange and on the JSE Securities Exchange.

As of 2020, Richemont has more than 35,000 employees and operates over 100 stores.

