Rocket Internet revenues surge for first nine months

Rocket Internet reported its net profit for nine months dropped on Tuesday. Compared with the same period last year, revenues rose by 40 percent.

For nine months, the company's net profit was 285 million dollar, decreased from 296 million dollar last year. Furthermore, revenues surged to 48 million dollar. Compared to 925 percent a year ago, the profit margin of the company dropped to 594 percent.

Rocket Internet is a venture builder that builds online startups by providing operational support and owns shareholdings in various online retail businesses, including Zalora, Global Fashion Group, Dafiti, Lamoda. The incubator and investor headquartered in Berlin, is currently listed in Frankfurt.

