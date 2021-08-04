Rocky Brands Q2 net sales up 134 percent

Rocky Brands has reported a 134.2 percent increase in net sales in the second quarter of the year to 131.6 million dollars.

The US company, which designs, manufactures and markets footwear and apparel, reported a 195 percent increase in its wholesale sales to 101.1 million dollars, while its retail sales were up 36.8 percent to 22.3 million dollars.

That’s compared to a year ago when the company was impacted by store closures during lockdown.

The company’s operating income increased by 172.1 percent to 8.4 million dollars, while its adjusted operating income increased by 217.9 percent to 13 million dollars.

Chairman, president and CEO Jason Brooks said the company showed “tremendous strength” in the second quarter, and added that demand for its Rocky, Georgia and Durango brands has been building over the past year and “recent trends have been particularly strong”.

“At the same time, the newest additions to our brand portfolio, in particular The Original Muck Boot Company and Xtratuf are performing very well, contributing to our exceptional growth,” Brooks said.

“I am confident that we are well-positioned to continue capitalizing on our current momentum and successfully integrating our recent acquisition to unlock even greater earnings power from our operating model in the years ahead.”