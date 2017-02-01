Safilo says net sales declined 2 percent in FY16

The preliminary figures for 2016 indicate that Safilo’s full year total net sales reached 1,252.8 million euros (1,352 million dollars), compared to the 1,279 million euros (1,380 million dollars) recorded in full year 2015. The company said, net sales were down 2 percent at current exchange rates and 1.2 percent at constant exchange rates as a result of the negative impact of the brands that the group stopped servicing.

In the fourth quarter of 2016, Safilo’s total net sales equaled 313.7 million euros (338 million dollars), down 1.7 percent at current and constant exchange rates.

In the year, sales of the Going Forward Brands Portfolio increased 3.6 percent at constant exchange rates and 5.2 percent excluding retail. Sales of the Going Forward Brands Portfolio recorded a positive performance in the fourth quarter with a rise of 0.5 percent at constant currency and 2.3 percent excluding retail.

Picture:Safilo Headquarter