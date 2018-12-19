Safilo signs multi-year licensing agreement with Missoni

Safilo and Italian fashion brand Missoni have announced their new five-year global eyewear licensing agreements for Missoni and M Missoni, renewable at the same conditions up to 2029. The companies said in a statement that new Missoni and M Missoni eyewear collections will hit the market in January 2020.

“The Missoni and M Missoni brands are such a perfect fit in our portfolio. We share with these iconic Italian brands the same values of visionary design, tradition, and excellence in manufacturing,” said Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group.

It represents a reunion of sorts as Safilo was our first-ever eyewear licensee in the ‘80s. Safilo is an Italian manufacturer that has a long tradition and strong expertise in its craftsmanship. From a creative perspective, I’ve always loved this product category and cannot wait to see all the diverse elements of the Missoni style developed in this new eyewear collaboration,” added Angela Missoni, Chairman and Creative Director of Missoni Group.

Further commenting on the deal, Michele Norsa, Industrial Partner of FSI and Vice-Chairman of Missoni, added: “With Safilo and the new eyewear collections, Missoni reinforces its brand position in the fashion and luxury industry with a global reach and well-articulated product range that appeals to worldwide consumers.”

Picture:Facebook/Missoni