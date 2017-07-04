Sainsbury’s posts 7 percent rise in Q1 clothing sales

Retail sales during the first quarter rose 2.7 percent, while like-for-like sales increased 2.3 percent Sainsbury’s. The company said general merchandise sales grew by one percent on an underlying, with clothing sales increasing over 7 percent, reflecting strong growth both in stores and online.

Commenting on the first quarter trading, Mike Coupe, Group Chief Executive, said in a statement, “We have delivered a strong performance, driven by our differentiated strategy, offering customers quality, value and choice across food, general merchandise, clothing and financial services. The market is competitive and we continue to manage cost price pressures closely.”

Picture:Facebook/Tu Clothing