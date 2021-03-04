Sainsbury’s to cut 500 head office jobs, 650 other jobs at risk

Sainsbury’s has announced it is to cut around 500 head office jobs as part of its ‘Food First’ strategy, with an additional 600 jobs from other areas of the business put at risk.

The supermarket chain said Thursday the decision comes as it looks to rationalise office space and simplify its store support centre teams in commercial operations, human resources, supply chain and logistics, technology, and general merchandise and clothing - meaning the company’s fashion division, Tu Clothing, will likely be affected.

As part of the strategy, Sainsbury’s is reducing its office space by one floor in its Manchester office and by two floors in offices in Holborn, London. Meanwhile, part of the company’s Beech office in Ansty will close and its entire offices in Walsgrave, Coventry and Origin, London with shut.

1,150 jobs at risk at Sainsbury’s

The proposals, which are subject to consultation, are expected to result in the reduction of around 500 office roles. The saved money will then be invested in the company’s food division, CEO Simon Roberts said.

Additionally, Sainsbury’s will be closing its fulfilment centre in Bromley-by-Bow, London in June, putting 650 jobs at risk.

The company said it hopes to redeploy “most” of those employees “to neighbouring London stores to support expanded online departments”.

“Our new plan puts food first and will create a simpler, nimbler and more efficient business. The money we save will enable us to invest in what customers really care about - lower prices, exciting new products and the most convenient ways for them to shop,” Roberts said in a release.

“I know change is difficult, but to do the best job we can for our customers, it is vital that we adapt. I understand this will be a very difficult time for affected colleagues and we will do everything we can to fully support them.”