Sainsbury's Tu Clothing reports H1 sales increase of 7.8 percent

Tu Clothing, the clothing arm of Sainsbury's, delivered a strong performance in the first half of the year, with sales surging 7.8 percent, marking its fifth consecutive quarter of market outperformance.

This growth was achieved through targeted improvements in both range and availability, alongside strong online growth and the brand's "best ever Back to School performance." The success highlights an improved customer perception of Tu, driven by an offer that now successfully combines great value with quality design and on-trend desirability. This positive momentum also contributed to an improvement in full-price sales.

Sainsbury's general merchandise and clothing segment (which includes Tu) saw total sales rise by 3.3 percent, although the retailer is strategically reducing general merchandise space in stores to prioritise its "More for More Food" plan, a move that has successfully boosted trading intensity and profitability.

“Our offer has never been stronger. So while we expect the market to remain highly competitive, our momentum gives us real confidence as we head into Christmas and we have strengthened our profit guidance today," said Simon Roberts, chief executive of J Sainsbury plc in a statement.

Overall, Sainsbury’s sales (excluding fuel) rose 5.2 percent, with grocery sales growth of 5.3 percent and Sainsbury’s General Merchandise & Clothing sales up 3.3 percent and Argos sales up 2.3 percent. Retail underlying operating profit reached 504 million pounds, ahead of the company's expectations and in line with last year, while statutory profit after tax rose to 165 million pounds.

For the financial year ahead, the company projects retail underlying operating profit of more than 1 billion pounds.