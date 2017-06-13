Sears slashing 400 jobs to save 1.25b dollars

In what starts to look like as yet another gloomy week for the U.S. retail, Sears has just announced it will cut 400 jobs at its corporate offices. The measure is part of the department store chain's ongoing restructuring efforts, estimated to deliver 1.25 billion dollars in annualized cost reductions.

Sears said Tuesday that the cuts will impact some positions at its field operations team, although the bulk of the cuts will directly affect the company’s corporate ranks. "While the total number of people who are directly affected represents a small fraction of our total headcount, we are conscious of the impact on individual employees," Sears said in a corporate release Tuesday.

Sears will provide eligible associates with severance compensation and transition assistance, assuring that "We don't take eliminating positions lightly." A Sears spokesman told CNBC in an email that "However, in our efforts to become a more competitive retailer and return our company to profitability, we need to look for ways to streamline the organization. The reductions are taking place across various areas of the company. They represent a mix of positions in various business units and roles across the organization."

As part of the organizational restructuring, Sears said it first eliminated open positions and then reduced contract employees, "in an effort to minimize the impact on full-time employees." The eliminated jobs represent less than half a percent of the 140,000 full-time and part-time employees Sears had at the end of January, calculates ‘Los Angeles Times’.

Sears’ jobs cuts reach the executive team

In a separate 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission registered Tuesday, Sears also announced that Stephan Zoll, president of the company's online operations, is also stepping down from the company, effective June 15.

In an internal memo to employees, CEO Eddie Lampert added that David Pastrana, president of Sears' apparel division, and Eric Jaffe, senior vice president of Shop Your Way, will be departing the company after a brief transition, reported CNBC News. "We are making progress with the fundamental restructuring of our operations that we initiated in February," Lampert said in a statement.

Looking ahead, Lampert advanced that "We remain focused on realigning our business model in an evolving and highly competitive retail environment. This requires us to optimize our store footprint and operate as a leaner and simpler organization."

Reality check – Sears to take "all necessary action" to achieve profitability

Sears said it has made about 1 billion dollars in annualized cost savings to date, and remains on track to meet its 1.25 billion dollars target. The retailer said it will continue to take "all necessary action" to achieve profitability.

Just last week, it was confirmed that Sears plans to shutter 66 additional stores, adding to the list of 180 closures that was announced earlier this year. On Tuesday, Sears said the latest store closures were "initiated" last week, though the exact locations of the stores being closed haven't been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Sears is working towards paying down 418 million dollars of term loans, monetizing certain real estate properties – which generated over 200 million dollars in proceeds -. Also, the company is entering into an agreement with Metropolitan Life Insurance to reduce the company's pension plan.

On this news, the company’s shares were falling around 2 percent Tuesday morning. It’s worth highlighting that as of Monday this week, Sears stock had shed more than 41 percent over the past 12 months and is down about 25 percent for the year-to-date period, according to Bloomberg data.

Photo:Sears Web, Father’s Day