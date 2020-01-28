Seasalt reports strong Christmas sales despite 'challenging market'

British brand Seasalt has reported positive sales during the important Christmas trading period.

The Cornish fashion and lifestyle brand saw overall sales increase 14 percent for the five-week period to 4 January, compared to the same period last year.

The company experienced positive sales growth across all channels with online sales up 13 percent and UK stores sales rising 15 percent year-on-year. Additionally, international sales increased 43 percent over the festive period, helped by the opening of Seasalt’s first international store in Clonakilty, Ireland in June 2019.

The brand also opened two new high street stores in the run-up to Christmas - one in Lymington and the other in Edinburgh, with the latter recording the highest revenue across all stores in the period.

Paul Hayes, CEO of Seasalt said in a statement: “I’d like to thank everyone at Seasalt for working so hard to ensure we enjoyed another positive Christmas season. It’s certainly a tough and challenging market but our ethos of good shopkeeping and the appeal of our beautiful and stylish collections made a big difference to us. Our focus now is to strive to maintain momentum through the year and into the new decade.”