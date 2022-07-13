Vinted Go announces launch of its B2B digital shipping platform.

Vinted, a Lithuanian online marketplace for buying, selling and exchanging new or secondhand items, has launched a B2B digital shipping platform, as part of Vinted Go, a shipping services business it debuted last month. The new platform brings together and optimises third party carrier infrastructure for Vinted’s marketplace and for future business customers.

The new offering is available for domestic and cross-border deliveries across Europe, the company said in an email. It focuses on PUDO (pick-up, drop-off) as a delivery option which can have lower carbon emissions than in-home delivery, and will provide customers access to its ever-growing network of national and international shipping carriers in 14 countries and reaching 220,000 PUDO points.

This platform builds on experience Vinted has developed by supporting Vinted Marketplace members to ship parcels to one another. Together with these partners, Vinted Go handles around 200 million parcels per year, and this number is set to grow through the expansion of this offering to business customers.

The shipping service will support a standard delivery time of 2-3 working days for local delivery, and 3-5 working days for international shipping. The service will be particularly suited to companies shipping small-medium items and consumer products, whether fashion items or household products, equipment for sports or hobbies or even home office supplies.

Vinted Go has a strong pipeline of potential new customers who are looking to improve their deliveries to PUDO, in Spain, Italy, France, the UK, Benelux, Germany.

Vytautas Atkočaitis, Vice President at Vinted Go, said: "We are excited to announce the launch of our new digital shipping platform. As a brand, we aspire to create the best possible shipping experience to our customers. Our team is connecting the fragmented shipping infrastructure through our network of carriers and delivery partners, and our new solution offers an affordable and more convenient delivery option. As a digital business, our goal is to make international e-commerce as smooth as possible, and today marks an important milestone towards that aspiration.”

How it works

The proposition is a unique combination of Vinted Go’s technology, IT and operations infrastructure, which enables businesses to ‘plug in’ to Vinted’s multi-carrier network through a single integration process. It removes the need to sign multiple individual agreements with carriers, creating a better-priced and more convenient delivery solution.