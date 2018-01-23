Selfridges records stellar holiday season

Luxury department store Selfridges saw a 6 percent increase in visitors and a 10 percent increase in sales over the holiday season. The company stated the week before Christmas saw a growth of 15 percent, noting the boost was due to sales of full price product.

At Selfridges, of course, Christmas spans an entire season, not just the holiday itself. It begins late summer in August with the official opening of its Christmas department, building up throughout the months as the season takes over the store in its entirety, becoming one of London’s key Christmas shopping destinations.

The success of Selfridges and its holiday sales is in no doubt due to it embracing and defining retail theatre in the digital age. Selfridges Managing Director Anne Pitcher says its stores make it “a compelling and memorable destination.”

According to the Telegraph, “Selfridges leaves department store rivals in the shade with its festive sales rise.”

The store will see a three-year 300 million pound investment programme end later this year, with a full revamp of its Oxford Street accessories hall.

