September same-stores sales up 6 percent at Uniqlo Japan

Uniqlo Japan, a part of Fast Retailing Group said in a statement that the company’s same-store sales including online sales during the month of September increased by 6 percent year on year while total sales including online sales increased by 5.4 percent.

The company attributed same-store sales increase in September to a strong launch of fall ranges after the weather turned cooler from mid-month onwards. Uniqlo Japan opened three stores and closed two during the month under review.

The company also opened its first store in the Netherland, the Uniqlo Kalverstraat Store in Amsterdam on September 28, 2018. The company added that sixteen stores were damaged in the powerful Hokkaido Eastern Iburi earthquake that struck on September 6, and had to temporarily close for business. One of those stores was closed for a period of over one week and was therefore excluded from the directly-run store total used in the month's retail sales data calculation.