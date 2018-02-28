Sequential Brands Group reports 8 percent revenue rise in FY17

Total revenue at Sequential Brands Group, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017, increased 3 percent to 46.9 million dollars compared to 45.4 million dollars in the prior year quarter. Total revenue for the year increased 8 percent to 167.5 million dollars, according to the latest report from the fashion company.

“We ended the full year with 8 percent revenue growth, strong organic growth and an improved adjusted EBITDA margin which reflect the power of our unique portfolio of brands,” said Sequential Brands Group CEO Karen Murray in a statement, adding, “We are encouraged by the momentum so far in 2018 and are focused on driving revenue through both existing partnerships as well as executing against our robust new business development pipeline. Our refinancing efforts continue to progress and we remain on track with an early 2018 refinancing.”

Non-GAAP Q4 net incomes rises to 7.8 million dollars

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was 7.8 million dollars or 0.12 dollar per diluted share compared to 7.3 million dollars or 0.12 dollar per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was 27.4 million dollars compared to 24.2 million dollars in the prior year quarter.

Non-GAAP net income for the year ended December 31, 2017 was 27.9 million dollars or 0.44 dollar per diluted share, compared to 21 million dollars or 0.33 dollar per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was 98.4 million dollars compared to 83.1 million dollars in the prior year.

On a GAAP basis, the net loss for the fourth quarter was 162.9 million dollars or 2.58 dollars per diluted share. This compares to a GAAP net loss in the prior year’s quarter of 1 million dollars or 0.02 dollar per diluted share. On a GAAP basis, the net loss for the year was 185.7 million dollars or 2.95 dollars per diluted share compared to a net loss in the prior year of 0.8 million dollars or 0.01 dollar per diluted share.

Picture:Joe's Jeans website