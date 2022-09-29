Shein announces plans to reduce emissions throughout company

Fast fashion retailer Shein has outlined a number of targets it is aiming to achieve throughout the company by 2030, including the commitment to reduce absolute GHG emissions across its entire value chain by 25 percent.

In a release, the retailer said that embedding science-based targets into its decarbonisation efforts is its way of setting impactful goals and holds itself accountable for its commitments.

The company said it has worked with industry expert Intertek which helped it to quantify and monitor impact, covering all stages from sourcing and processing to logistics and product end-of-life.

In its report, Shein said that its 2021 results showed the business produced approximately 6.3 million tonnes of CO2 a year, with it further noting that its impact had also been distributed unequally across the value chain.

Now, the retailer, which is notorious for its fast fashion approach, is hoping to minimise emissions both in Scope 1, 2 and 3.

Its outlined steps include investments in energy-saving efforts, the purchase of Renewable Energy Certificates for its warehouses and working alongside its partners to develop carbon reduction plans and in transitioning to renewable energy sources.

Additionally, the retailer has announced a number of partnerships to support its mission, including with the Apparel Impact Institute (Aii), for which it will contribute 7.6 million dollars into two of the organisation’s carbon-focused programmes.

The Aii will be responsible for designing a strategy to implement energy efficiency projects at over 500 of Shein’s partner facilities, as stated in a release, in the hope of reducing around 1.25 million tonnes of GHG per year.

Shein will also be partnering with Brookfield Renewable Partners on implementing emission reduction projects into the retailer’s supply chain.

The company has said that it has set a further target to transition from virgin to recycled polyester to 31 percent by 2030, as it looks to demonstrate its commitment to more sustainable production.