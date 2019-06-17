Shoe Carnival declares 6 percent rise in quarterly dividend

Shoe Carnival, Inc. has announced a six percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend. The company said, the quarterly cash dividend of 85 cents per share will be paid on July 22, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 8, 2019.

“We are happy to announce another increase to our quarterly cash dividend, as approved by our board of directors. This action further demonstrates our ongoing goal of enhancing total return to our shareholders,” stated Cliff Sifford, Shoe Carnival’s President and Chief Executive Officer in a statement.

As of June 14, 2019, the company, headquartered in Evansville, Indiana operated 395 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico.