Shoe Carnival expects to report 6.4 percent rise in Q4 comparable sales

For the fourth quarter ended January 30, 2021, Shoe Carnival Inc. expects to report net sales increase to approximately 253.9 million dollars compared to 239.9 million dollars in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, comparable store sales increase of approximately 6.4 percent, on top of a 3.2 percent comparable store sale increase in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of 50 cents and 52 cents, compared to 24 cents in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

“We realized a comparable store sales increase in excess of six percent, drove an impressive bottom line through incredible margin growth, and continued our explosive e-commerce growth,” said Cliff Sifford, Shoe Carnival’s Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in a statement.

The company intends to release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 earnings results on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.