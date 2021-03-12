Showroomprivé posts 13.3 percent revenue growth in 2020

Showroomprivé recorded sales growth of 13.3 percent to 697.5 million euros for the full year and 23.5 percent to 232.8 million euros in the fourth quarter with full year internet sales up 14.1 percent and growth of 25.9 percent in the second half revenues. The company’s EBITDA reached 42 million euros compared to 31.4 million euros, while there was an increase in the gross margin to 39.1 percent from 30.5 percent in 2019. The company also returned to positive net income of 13.9 million euros compared to 70.5 million euros net loss in 2019.

Commenting on the results, Showroomprivé co-founders and co-CEOs Thierry Petit and David Dayan said: “We are extremely proud today to present the 2020 annual results that show a significant improvement, the best results in our history. Our ambition in 2021 will be to maintain this trajectory, both in terms of business volumes and profitability, by continuing to leverage our unique assets, our platform, our member base, an offering comprising over 3,000 brands and a renowned customer service.”

The company said, around 3,000 partner brands entrusted the group in 2020, entailing over 50 percent growth compared to 2019 and a very strong retention rate. Internet sales in France amounted to 581.7 million euros, up 15.4 percent, while international revenues rose 7.5 percent to 106.4 million euros. Other non-strategic revenues, including non-internet sales, were down by 24.6 percent.