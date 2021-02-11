Showroomprivé raises 2020 EBITDA outlook

European online fashion retailer Showroomprivé announced revenue growth of over 23 percent in the fourth quarter, bringing the group’s annual revenues to nearly 700 million euros, up from 616 million euros in 2019.

The company said in a statement: “Showroomprivé has taken advantage of the favourable evolution of the e-commerce and is reaping the rewards of its efforts, which have increased the appeal of its offering with the arrival of new premium brands, particularly in the fashion, home and beauty segments. The success of targeted ad campaigns also helped attract many new buyers and strengthen the repeat customer base, the group’s growth driver.”

The company added that this improvement, combined with different growth drivers and the full effects of the performance plan, have enabled the group to raise its 2020 EBITDA estimate to be over 40 million euros compared to the previous estimate of over 30 million euros.