Showroomprivé returns to revenue growth in Q2

European online retailer Showroomprivé said in a statement that following a challenging first quarter and a 2 percent decline in activity, the second quarter revenues reached 165 million euros (192 million dollars), a growth of over 8 percent, driven both by France and international. Over first half, the Group’s revenues registered in a 3 percent or 0.2 percent organic growth, at over 315 million euros (366.8 million dollars). Internet sales in France increased over 4 percent to 253 million euros (294.7 million dollars), however international Internet sales were 0.9 percent lower over the half-year period.

Commenting on these results, Thierry Petit and David Dayan, co-founders and co-CEOs of Showroomprivé said in a media release: “After a challenging first quarter marked by a higher standard of commercial requirement, the return to growth that we are witnessing in the second quarter of 2018 is encouraging. It confirms the relevance of the strategic choices made under our "Performance 2018-2020” plan.”

Highlights of Showroomprivé’s results

Over the first half, the company added, number of total buyers rose 6.6 percent, with addition of over 500,000 new buyers over the period. The number of buyers reached 2.3 million, up 0.1 percent from the same period a year earlier. The average revenue per buyer, the company said, was was down 1 percent from the same period in 2017 attributable to a 1.9 percent drop in the number of orders per buyer, partly offset by 0.9 percent rise in the average basket size compared to H1 2017, totalling 41 euros.

The Group’s EBITDA over the first half was down 0.8 million euros (0.9 million dollars). Profitability in France reached 1.4 percent in H1 2018. International activities, the company said, incurred 4.4 million euros (5 million dollars) in losses, a close to 2 million euros gain compared with the same period last year, a gain to which Saldi Privati made a large contribution by cutting its losses in half during the first six months of the year. Net income, Group share was negative 6.5 million euros (7.5 million dollars).

Picture:Facebook/Showroomprivé