Skechers releases statement after Ye shows up at headquarters unannounced

Footwear giant Skechers has affirmed that it has “no intention” to work with Ye, formerly Kanye West, after the controversial artist appeared at the company’s Los Angeles headquarters unannounced.

The rapper, who has just had partnerships with the likes of Adidas and Balenciaga scrapped due to his recent hate speech, showed up at Skechers’ corporate offices without invitation, the company confirmed in a statement.

According to Skechers, Ye was engaged in unauthorised filming and, following a brief conversation, two of the brand’s executives escorted him and his party from the building.

In the statement released after the incident, the firm said: “Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate anti-Semitism or any other form of hate speech.

“The company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”

The move comes after Adidas announced on Tuesday that it would be immediately terminating its relationship with Ye, with the sportswear company also noting in a statement that it would not tolerate its former partner's recent remarks.

West has seen an array of partnerships and arrangements fall through over the past few weeks due to regular bouts of hate speech against both the Black and Jewish communities.

Most notably, the rapper took to Twitter to state that he was “going to go defcon 3 on Jewish people”, which led to him being banned from using the social media site.