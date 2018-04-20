Skechers Q1 profits increase 25.2 percent

US shoe maker Skechers said on Thursday its Q1 net profit increased 25.2 percent. Revenues increased by 16.5 percent from the same period last year.

The company’s net profit for Q1 2018 was 117.7 million US dollars, up from 94 million US dollars a year earlier. Revenues increased to 1250 million US dollars.

Skechers USA, Inc. Was founded 1992 and is based in Manhattan Beach, California, United States. The New York-listed company offers two distinct categories: A lifestyle division and performance footwear.