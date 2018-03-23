Skechers to move into wholesale apparel

Skechers is now moving past footwear for its lifestyle brand. The worldwide label has now moved into wholesale with new apparel offerings.

Skechers Apparel will launch in over 117 concept store locations in the U.S. along with 120 concept stores overseas, as reported by Apparel News. The company is expanding its merchandise by moving into apparel. According to Promo Marketing Magazine, Skechers made approximately 4 billion dollars in net sales last year, marking the company as America's second best-selling sneaker label. It seems with this new venture, Skechers is trying its hand to see how wholesale could pan out for the brand. "There’s a lot of firsts happening," Skechers' national account manager of apparel Lauren Martone told Apparel News. "We’re working with certain wholesale clients for apparel for the first time. We’re figuring how we want to go to market with them. There’s a lot of passion and energy. There’s a lot on the line. It’s a new piece.”

Along with the new addition of wholesale, Skechers will be adding a new showroom in Southern California. Bowing in Hermosa Beach, the space will span 100,000 square feet alongside a 20,000 square-foot office. According to Apparel News, the company will also keep their warehouse in Moreno Valley, as their just signed a three year lease.