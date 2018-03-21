SMCP forecasts 11 to 13 percent revenue growth for 2018

Along with the publication of its annual report, SMCP, owner of Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot has said that for 2018, the company is anticipating another year of profitable growth, targeting a sales increase between 11 percent and 13 percent at constant currency. SMCP also foresees a continued expansion of its Adjusted EBITDA margin to around 17 percent.

SMCP has also confirmed the 2020 objectives set out at the occasion of its IPO, including: an 11-13 percent sales growth per year at constant currency and an expansion of around 100 bps of its adjusted EBITDA margin by 2020. The company also intends to refinance its high yield notes by 2019 and will consider a dividend distribution once midterm capital structure is fully in place.

SMCP said in a statement that it will continue to roll out its long-term strategy, leveraging all its growth levers, which includes like-for-like growth, growing its core business, accelerating accessories, men and digital as well as store expansion in strategic international markets.

Picture:Maje website