Sosandar expects to posts 53 percent increase in H1 sales

Online women’s fashion brand Sosandar Plc expects to report revenue of 2.82 million pounds (3.63 million dollars) for the first six months, a 53 percent increase against the same period in the prior year, reflecting progress made during the year so far, with Q2 revenues up 84 percent and September up 112 percent against the same periods in the prior year. The company said in a statement that October is already the first month that its net revenues post returns have surpassed 1 million pounds.

Commenting on the company’s first half trading, Ali Hall and Julie Lavington, Sosandar’s Joint CEOs, said: “Our ability as an online retailer to employ an agile strategy resulted in us focusing our customer acquisition activity on the important autumn months towards the end of the period and carrying into current trading. As expected, the accelerated investment into marketing and product is producing strong results with record months in September and October.”

Entering Q3, the company expects to continue with strong full price sales performance and expects some increase in AOV as the cold weather drives sales of higher price point items such as leather and outerwear.

