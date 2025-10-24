Sportswear: Chinese brand Anta makes its debut in France

Anta, a Chinese sportswear brand, is entering the French market with American basketball player Kyrie Irving, who is the ambassador and creative director for a sneaker range named Hélà.

The French sportswear market appears to be attracting foreign investors. Following the announcement by Czech retailer Footshop of its plans to enter France, major Chinese sportswear brand Anta is now also making its move into the country.

Dubbed the “Chinese Nike” by the press, Anta is a brand of sportswear, footwear and sports equipment.

The parent company is Anta Sports Products Limited. It was founded in 1991 in Jinjiang, Fujian province, China, by founder and chairman Ding Shizhong. Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 2007, the group extends beyond its own Anta brand. It has acquired Fila China, resulting in a significant presence in Asia, and is part of the consortium that acquired Amer Sports, owner of Salomon, Wilson, Arc’teryx and Atomic.

With a strong foothold in Asia, Anta is now conquering the Western market through sports partnerships in basketball, running, boxing and winter sports.

In July 2023, Anta announced a partnership agreement with American basketball superstar Kyrie Irving, who currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA. The player has developed his signature footwear range: the Anta Hélà Code, the Hélà Style Roots, the Hélà Style and the Hélà Style Limited.

In France, the brand is primarily sold online and does not yet have its own brick and mortar stores.