Stine Goya's “record” sales boosted by international performance

Danish contemporary fashion brand Stine Goya has reported a 35 percent “record” growth for FY2022-23 driven primarily by international markets.

This is a result of key investments in the UK and US, where the brand has transitioned from an agency to an in-house wholesale set-up in its handling of the UK market. The brand has established its own London showroom and opened its own flagship store on Beak Street.

The US wholesale market has also been taken in-house, and a separate set-up based in New York has been established to further grow its presence in the region.

Thomas Hertz, chief executive and co-owner of Stine Goya, said in a statement: "We are very pleased to be able to show continued significant growth and at the same time be able to make investments in our future development.

“With the investments, we wanted to get closer to our customers in the UK and US, which is a prerequisite for building further growth in these core markets in the short and long term.”

Stine Goya AW23 campaign Credits: Stine Goya

Looking ahead, Stine Goya said it was focusing on collection development alongside increased international sales efforts, including annual events in Paris, which it notes have “created a positive development in Europe and Asia”.

Hertz added: "We can feel how renewal in our collections, an increased presence in Paris and a great effort from our team have lifted our sales in Europe and Asia in the form of cooperation with such new key accounts as La Samaritan in Paris, Galleri Lafayette on the Champs Elysee, Breuninger in Germany as well as several new profile stores in Italy, Greece, South Korea and the Middle East.”