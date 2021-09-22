Stitch Fix delivers 29 percent Q4 revenue growth

Stitch Fix, Inc. fourth quarter net revenue of 571.2 million dollars, increased 29 percent year over year, while net revenue per active client of 505 dollars, increased 4 percent. The company’s active clients reached 4,165,000, an increase of 643,000 or 18 percent over the prior year.

Stitch Fix reported net income of 21.5 million dollars and diluted earnings per share of 19 cents, while adjusted EBITDA was 55.4 million dollars.

For the full year, the company’s net revenue of 2.1 billion dollars, increased 22.8 percent year over year. The company reported net loss of 8.9 million dollars and diluted loss per share of 8 cents, while full year adjusted EBITDA was 64.9 million dollars.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding said in a release: “In Q4 we delivered 571 million dollars in net revenue, reflecting 29 percent year-over-year growth, helping us cross 2 billion dollars in annual net revenue for the first time. These results reflect strong performance across our business, in women’s, kids and the UK.”

For the first quarter, the company expects to report revenue in the range of 560 million dollars to 575 million dollars, an increase between 14 to 17 percent and adjusted EBITDA of 15 million dollars to 20 million dollars with margin of 2.7 to 3.5 percent.

For the full year, Stitch Fix expects to post revenues growth of 15 percent and adjusted EBITDA margin of 2 percent.