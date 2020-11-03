Sweaty Betty seeks new investor

British activewear brand Sweaty Betty is reportedly seeking new investment following strong sales during lockdown.

The upmarket brand, which already counts American private equity firm L Catterton as an investor, has called in bankers at Goldman Sachs to seek private equity interest in a deal that could value the company at about 250 million pounds, The Times reports.

It is understood Sweaty Betty has been encouraged to consider a sale following the booming success of the athleisure sector since lockdown as people continue to adapt to the work-at-home lifestyle and choose comfort over formality.

Founded in London in 1998, Sweaty Betty now has over 60 shops globally including concessions in Selfridges, Harrods and an additional 27 Nordstrom outposts across the US.