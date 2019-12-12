Tailored Brands Q3 profits slip 20 percent

Tailored Brands reported its net profit for Q3 slipped on Wednesday. Compared with the same period last year, revenues also decreased by 2.4 percent.

For Q3, the company's net profit was 28 million dollar, decreased from 35 million dollar last year. Revenues dropped to 574 million dollar. Compared to 6 percent a year ago, the profit margin of the company decreased to 5 percent.

Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) is best known for its subsidiaries which include well known American menswear retailers Jos A. Bank, Men’s Wearhouse and Moores. The company also has K&G Fashion Superstore in its retail portfolio as well as corporate apparel brands Twin Hill, Alexandra and Yaffy.

As of 2019, Tailored Brands has more than 22,500 employees and operates over 1,500 stores.

