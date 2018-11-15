Tapestry announces quarterly cash dividend

Tapestry, Inc. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 0.3375 cents per common share payable on December 31, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 7, 2018.

For its first quarter, Tapestry's revenue rose by 7 percent to 1.38 billion dollars, while net income for the quarter was 122 million dollars on a reported basis, with earnings per diluted share of 0.42 cents compared to a reported net loss of 18 million dollars with loss per diluted share of 0.06 cents in the prior year period.

Picture credit:Coach via Business Wire