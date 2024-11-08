Tapestry lifts sales and earnings guidance

Tapestry’s net sales totalled 1.51 billion dollars, approximately in-line with prior year on both a reported and constant currency basis.

Raising its outlook, the company said, revenue is expected to reach over 6.75 billion dollars, growth of approximately 1 percent to 2 percent on a reported and constant currency basis, operating margin is expected to expand over 50 basis points and earnings per diluted share of 4.50 dollars to 4.55 dollars, up mid-single digit an increase from the prior guidance of 4.45 dollars to 4.50 dollars.

“Our first quarter results outperformed expectations, showcasing the brand magic and operational excellence that fuel our strategic growth agenda,” said Joanne Crevoiserat, chief executive officer of Tapestry, Inc.

Tapestry’s net income for the period was 187 million dollars, with earnings per diluted share of 79 cents, while on a non-GAAP basis, net income was 242 million dollars, with earnings per diluted share of 1.02 dollars.

Gross profit for the quarter totaled 1.13 billion dollars, while gross margin was 75.3 percent. Operating income was 252 million dollars on a reported basis, while operating margin was 16.7 percent. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was 285 million dollars, while operating margin was 18.9 percent.

The company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 35 cents per common share payable on December 23, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 6, 2024.

In fiscal 2025, Tapestry continues to expect to return approximately 325 million dollars to shareholders through dividend payments for an anticipated annual dividend rate of 1.40 dollars per share.