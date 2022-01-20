Ted Baker appoints chief customer, marketing and digital officer

Lifestyle brand Ted Baker has announced the appointment of Jason Beckley as its chief customer, marketing and digital officer, effective immediately.

Beckley joins the company from Espirit, at which he held responsibility for the retailer’s brand, marketing and customer teams in his role as interim chief marketing officer.

Beckley has also guided marketing and brand strategy for the likes of Ralph Lauren, Alexander McQueen, Clarks and Jack Wills.

At Ted Baker, Beckley will see oversee the retailer’s brand, marketing, customer and digital teams in strategy and execution, leading the company through its ongoing transformation plan.

In a release, Ted Baker’s CEO, Rachel Osborne, said Beckley’s appointment and his experience “will be invaluable” to the company as it progresses in its transformation.

She added: “Refreshing and re-energising the Ted Baker brand is a key part of our growth strategy.”