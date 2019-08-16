Ted Baker brings Next on board to develop childrenwear range

Ted Baker has entered into a new product licence agreement with Next Plc to expand its childrenswear offerings. The company said that its current childrenswear product relationship with Debenhams will end on February 29, 2020, however, Debenhams will continue to remain a licence partner for lingerie and nightwear.

Commenting on the development, Lindsay Page, Chief Executive Officer of Ted Baker, said in a statement: “We are delighted to announce this exciting product licence with Next to support the continued expansion of Ted Baker’s growing childrenswear collections. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Debenhams for their skill and hard work in establishing and developing the Ted Baker childrenswear business and we will continue to work with them in other product categories.”

The company added, under the agreement, which will run for an initial five-year period, Next will create and sell Ted Baker childrenswear products spanning baby, boys’ and girls’ clothing, shoes and accessories in collaboration with the creative team at Ted Baker. The new collections will launch in Spring 2020 and will be sold through Next’s retail channels and wholesale relationships as well as through Ted Baker’s websites.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to help build and develop the Ted Baker children’s business across the globe. We have worked with Ted Baker for a number of years through Label and recognise the power of their brand,” added Simon Wolfson, Chief Executive Officer of Next.