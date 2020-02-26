Ted Baker, in need of cash, may sell London HQ

Ted Baker, the ailing British casualwear brand, is reportedly planning to offload its London headquarters in a bid to raise cash.

The retailer has been facing tough times since 2018, and the assets from selling its St. Pancras-based Ugly Brown Building could raise tens of millions of pounds.

According to the Retail Gazette, British Airways pension scheme could soon be the new owner.

In December Ted Baker announced the resignations of two of its most senior staff, including CEO Lindsay Page and Executive Chairman David Bernstein.

Shares in the retailer have declined since it emerged in January that Ted Baker had overstated its stock by 58 million pounds, more than double the initial estimate of 25 million pounds as revealed before Christmas.

A year ago Ted Baker founder Ray Kelvin left the company after allegations of sexual harassment and a plunging share price that ensued.

Earlier this month Ted Baker appointed Michael Bastion as interim creative officer.

Image courtesy of Ted Baker: SS19 Mens Collection