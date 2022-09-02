Ted Baker posts revenue growth of 3.4 percent

For the 14-week period to July 29, 2022, Ted Baker Group revenue was up 3.4 percent and flat at constant currency compared with the second quarter last year. Revenue was down 28.3 percent compared with Q2 FY20.

The company said, stores revenue was up 20.4 percent during the period under review, but down approximately 23 percent on a like-for-like basis compared with Q2 FY20 led by increased footfall to Ted Baker locations as consumers returned to the high street.

Ecommerce revenue was down 13.2 percent but up approximately 4 percent on a like-for-like basis compared with Q2 FY20 impacted by challenges following the launch of the new ecommerce platform alongside consumers returning to shop in stores.

Wholesale revenue was down 14.1 percent, also down 38.6 percent compared with Q2 FY20, while licence revenue was up 62.3 percent, up 14.9 percent compared with Q2 FY20 as the increase in travel and footfall drove a strong performance across formalwear and childrenswear.

On August 16, 2022, Authentic Brands Group, LLC reached an agreement to acquire Ted Baker plc.