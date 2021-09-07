Ted Baker tackles excess inventory in new partnership with Secret Sales

Luxury lifestyle label Ted Baker has launched through multi-brand e-commerce site Secret Sales, offering past season stock in a bid to avoid product waste.

The latest partnership will allow Ted Baker to create a long-term non-full price strategy, making use of Secret Sales’ UK digital outlet site away from its own website. Launching with around 800 off-price lines, the label has stated that this will be its only discounted marketplace channel.

Through the site, Ted Baker remains in control of its own brand, managing product selection, pricing, images and copy, while partnering on marketing plans.

“Ted Baker needed a curated, fashion-specific approach that offers a clean exit for non-full price lines,” said Chris Griffin, CEO of Secret Sales, in a statement. “Adding a secondary channel to its ecosystem, exclusively for aged inventory where it can sell directly to consumers in an upmarket environment, means Ted Baker can manage surplus stock sustainably, all while protecting brand image and heritage.”

Ted Baker joins the likes of Adidas, Dolce & Gabbana and DSquared2 who are already optimising the use of the e-commerce marketplace, along with 700 more luxury and high street brands. Retailers are able to connect supply chains and inventory systems through the site, eliminating any need to move stock to a third-party seller.

Head of commercial stock at Ted Baker, Gavin Richards, said about the partnership: “Secret sales is a natural extension of our e-commerce operation, allowing us to sell the surplus stock while supporting cash generation and retaining brand equity. By giving shoppers the option to allow us to stay in touch, we are being introduced to and gaining new full-price customers too.”