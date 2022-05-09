The Body Shop to bring in Youth Collective to advise board

Cosmetics company The Body Shop has announced a new initiative that will see young people brought into its boardroom to aid in decision-making processes.

The Youth Collective will be made up of a group of under 30s, six from The Body Shop and six from other B Corp organisations, and will aid the company’s leadership team on decisions concerning the business.

Four times a year, the collective will meet with The Body Shop’s leadership team, including its chief executive, David Boyton, to discuss strategy, campaigns and future innovations.

The initiative comes as a response to the lack of young voices in leadership today, the company said in its announcement, noting that over 40 percent of the world's population is under 25 while only 2.8 percent of parliamentarians globally are under 30.

It added: “Young people will inherit the consequences of today’s decisions, yet they are silenced in public life.”

Referencing its B Corp status, The Body Shop said it wanted to use its business for good by giving young people a space to be heard.