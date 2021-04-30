The largest Polish fashion retailer to enter Romania in late 2021

The largest Polish fashion retailer, LPP, which operates the Reserved, Cropp, Mohito, House, and Sinsay brands, will double its storage capacity in Romania as it plans to strengthen its presence in the country.

A year ago, the retailer inaugurated a 22,000 square metre distribution center in Romania which allowed the retail group to deliver orders to customers in Southeast Europe within one day. The expansion of the logistic capacities addresses the increase of the local market, particularly the online segment, while allowing the group to serve the Bulgarian online fashion market as well, Profit.ro reported.

The group will launch operations on the Bulgarian market using the Romanian logistic facilities this year, said Sylwester Dmytriwski, Regional Director of Logistics Networks LPP. LPP, indirectly controlled by Marek Piechocki’s family - one of the richest Polish entrepreneurs, has expanded strongly on the Romanian market in recent years, currently managing 60 stores under its five brands.

The new logistic facility will be commissioned in the third quarter of the year, reports the ‘Romania Insider’.