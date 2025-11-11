The Lycra Company opens second production facility in China

US fibre manufacturer The Lycra Company opened its largest spandex factory in the world in the Chinese city of Yinchuan on Friday.

“This milestone underscores the company's continued investment in the Chinese market and highlights its strong commitment to building localised supply and distribution networks, as well as promoting advancements in smart manufacturing,” the group stated in a release on Monday. The facility in the Ningxia province is the US company's second production site in China.

The new factory was realised by The Lycra Company in partnership with the Yinchuan Financial Capital Investment Group, with a total investment of 800 million yuan. The company explained that in its initial phase, the factory will “increase spandex production capacity by 30,000 tonnes; generate annual sales of over one billion yuan; and create around 500 jobs”.

A capacity expansion to 120,000 tonnes per year is already planned to “meet the growing demand for high-quality spandex in China and the Asia-Pacific region, while enabling faster and more flexible supply chain solutions,” according to a release.