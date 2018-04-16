Tilly’s forecast to post 121 million dollars in sales for the quarter

Market analysts have projected quarterly sales of up to 121.45 million dollars for Tilly’s. It’s worth recalling that Tilly's reported sales of 120.95 million dollars during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4 percent.

Tilly's Inc (NYSE:TLYS) is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly's will report full-year sales of 121.46 million dollars for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from 578.00 million dollars to 593.73 million dollars.

Regarding the company’s future, the same equity analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of 610.27 million dollars per share, with estimates ranging from 598.80 million dollars to 621.74 million dollars.