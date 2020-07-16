Tilly's Q2 comparable store sales decline by 37.4 percent

Tilly’s, Inc. said, since their respective reopening dates and through July 14, 2020, customer traffic in the reopened stores has decreased by 27 percent and comparable store net sales in the reopened stores have decreased by 5.1 percent with a very wide disparity in comparable store net sales results on a per store basis, and with negative comparable store net sales in both off-mall and mall-based stores, each on an aggregated basis.

The company said in a statement that total comparable net sales for the second quarter, including ecommerce and periods for which physical stores were temporarily closed, were 101.8 million dollars, a decrease of 10.6 million dollars or 9.4 percent. Comparable store net sales from physical stores were 60.7 million dollars, a decrease of 36.2 million dollars or 37.4 percent, while net sales from ecommerce were 41.2 million dollars, an increase of 25.7 million dollars or 165.9 percent.

The company began the second quarter with all 239 of its stores closed to the public as a result of the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Beginning on May 15, 2020, the company began reopening its stores in a phased approach and reopened 144 of its stores during the second half of May, 88 more stores throughout the month of June, and three additional stores during July, totalling 235, or 98 percent, of its total 239 stores prior to the July CA Closures.