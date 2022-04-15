Tommy Hilfiger to launch podcast telling ‘untold stories’ of Black community

PVH Corp-owned Tommy Hilfiger is set to launch a five-part podcast series which will highlight the overlooked contributions of Black culture and communities to American fashion.

Entitled The Invisible Seam: Unsung Stories of Black Culture, the weekly series has been developed through the brand’s People’s Place Programme and in partnership with The Fashion and Race Database and Audacy’s Pineapple Street Studios.

In a release, Hilfiger said on the launch: “We are all responsible in shaping a future that is truly equitable for BIPOC creatives. It’s incredibly meaningful that some of the most notable voices in fashion have come together to bring this podcast to life. It’s a necessary step to acknowledge, recognise, share and celebrate Black contributions in defining modern fashion and culture.”

Launching on April 20, The Invisible Seam, hosted by Kimberly Jenkins, a consultant and assistant professor of fashion studies at Ryerson University Toronto, will feature interviews with expert guests, including designers Jeffrey Banks, Romeo Hunte and April Walker, museum curators, stylists and brand founders.

Jenkins said: “Tommy Hilfiger’s partnership with The Fashion and Race Database is a gamechanger, because it shows what’s possible when industry leaders listen and collaborate with those of us doing the work to educate and advocate for a more diverse and socially responsible fashion system.

“Fashion education and research is often isolated in the fashion system, so I hope that other fashion brands will take notes from what Randy Cousin [People’s Place Programme SVP] and the Tommy Hilfiger People’s Place Program are producing with us.”