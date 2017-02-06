Topshop sees sales decline

Once the pillar of the UK high street, Toyshop's shine has been fading as its sales fell heavily over the crucial Christmas trading period.

The lacklustre sales echo the pressure on Topshop's billionaire owner Sir Philip Green to solve the BHS pensions saga.

The Arcadia Group brand saw like-for-like sales fall almost 11 percent over the seven-week period between Black Friday in November and the first week of the New Year. Overall sales at Arcadia Group, which also owns Dorothy Perkins, Evans and Wallis, fell by about 6.5 percent.

Arcadia share of the fashion market shrank by about a quarter in the past four years. It is on course to make underlying earnings of about 140 million pounds this year, down from its original target of 175 million pounds, significantly less than the 222 million pounds it made in the year to August 2015.

According to the Sunday Times Green has not yet filed accounts for the year to last August. Arcadia also has a big pension deficit. It stood at 189.6 million pounds in the year to August 2015.

Photo credit: A brand of Topshop, Sutton High Street, London, source: Wikipedia