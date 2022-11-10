True Religion appoints senior vice president, women’s design and brand image

True Religion has named Tina Blake as its senior vice president, women’s design and brand image, a new role that will centre around the company’s continued expansion of its women’s merchandise strategy.

Reporting to chief executive officer Michael Buckley, Blake has been tasked with leading the American brand’s strategy to drive incremental revenue and new customer acquisition.

She will oversee all women’s product and brand image, as well as lead women’s initiatives and the creation of a consistent brand identity across all aspects of the women’s business.

Blake joins True Religion from Techstyle Fashion Group, where she served as vice president, design and operations for global fashion brands.

In the role, she particularly managed design, product development and technical design teams for JustFab and ShoeDazzle brands in North America and Europe.

She has also held senior design positions at Guess and Rip Curl USA.

True Religion’s women’s merchandise strategy includes the relaunch of its Core Denim collection, through which it is looking to offer a more robust assortment of styles across a wider range of techniques and sizes.

It is also hoping to strike more collaborations with female public figures.

In a release, the company’s CEO, Buckley, said that the goal over the next three years is to increase women’s sales from the 35 percent it is today to being on par with men’s at 50 percent of the business.