Ugg reportedly set to remove presence in independent retailers

Footwear brand Ugg is reportedly set to remove its products from the shelves of independent retailers.

The Deckers Brands-owned label is said to have told indies that they won’t be supplied with Ugg boots from as early as next year as the group looks to concentrate its business on multiples.

The news was reported by Drapers, which said one affected retailer had told it the decision had come “out of the blue” and was disrespectful to those that had backed the brand from its founding.

The independent added that the company was more interested in selling to the likes of Schuh and Office, large scale footwear retailers in the UK.

Another director of a footwear retailer, who was also dropped by Ugg, told the publication: “They just told us it’s a distribution reshuffle and didn’t really communicate with us. I think they’re trying to drive sales to their website where the profit margin is higher but it’s going to be bad news for the customers as they won’t be able to try on the shoes anymore.”

While Ugg declined to comment on the matter, its decision falls in line with similar moves by global brands, such as Nike and Spanx, to cut ties with independents.

Last month, Hugo Boss also said it had made the decision to exit from smaller wholesale accounts in the UK.